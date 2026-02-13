Community Good Works

BankHometown

Oxford-based BankHometown announced $11,000 worth of employee pledges to the United Ways of Central, North-Central, and South-Central Massachusetts, plus the bank’s own corporate donation of $6,500. The groups were selected during a bank program that lets employees donate and direct funds to causes that are most important to them.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced $25,000 in donations made to groups voted on by the public as part of its 2026 “community giving initiative.” The money will go to 11 recipients, from the Monson Free Library and Springfield Jewish Community Center to Aida’s Food Truck in Palmer.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced a $12,500 gift to the MetroWest YMCA.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust announced a $25,00 donation to Brockton High School’s Saturday school programming. The donation will help fund free breakfasts for the students before the regular educational enrichment, credit recovery, SAT prep, career technical education, and attendance remediation sessions.

TruNorth Bank

Peabody-based TruNorth Bank, formerly North Shore Bank, announced a $10,000 pledge to the Essex County Community Foundation. The money ” will help advance a wide range of philanthropic initiatives focused on education, economic vitality, health, and community well-being,” the bank’s announcement said.