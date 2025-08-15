96-Room Hotel Proposed in Allston

City Realty Group submitted plans for a 96-room hotel catering to business travelers and visiting student families in Allston.

The 7-story, 46,659 square-foot hotel would replace an auto parts store on the 339 Cambridge St. parcel, which spans 0.19 acres.

Designed by Somerville-based Khalsa Design, the hotel could include on-site renewable energy systems to meet the city’s green building standards, according to a notification letter submitted by attorney George Morancy to the Boston Planning Department.

The property contains a 2,852 square-foot auto parts store built in 1940. The project proposes 18 on-site parking spaces and four drop-off spaces for ride share vehicles and taxis.

The property is currently assessed at $760,000. Property records identify the longtime owner as 393 Cambridge St. Nominee Trust.

The project will require a conditional use permit from the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal for the hotel use, and variances for height and floor area ratio.

City Realty already has approval to build an 80-room boutique hotel at 7-9 Hamilton Place in Downtown Crossing.

NB Realty broke ground early this year on the first new hotel in Boston since the pandemic, a 170-room hotel at 180 Guest St. in the Boston Landing development.

Boston’s lodging market had a 74 percent occupancy rate in 2024, with both average daily rates and revenues per available room ranking third highest nationwide.