Webster Five Names New CFO

Webster Five has named a new chief financial officer as it continues to add to its leadership team.

After the bank named a new chief operations officer in February, Michael Reid will become Webster Five’s CFO. Reid joins Webster Five with more than 14 years of experience in banking and finance, working at Enterprise Bank prior to joining Webster Five.

“Webster Five has always distinguished itself as an institution that combines financial strength with a true commitment to its communities,” Reid said in a statement. “I’m excited to help shape strategies alongside this seasoned executive team that ensure the Bank is poised for growth and sustainability now and into the future.”

At Enterprise Bank, Reid oversaw finance and treasury, with expertise in asset liability management, balance sheet restructuring and derivative strategy. Reid will oversee Webster’s financial operations, including strategic planning, performance management and long-term fiscal sustainability.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael to our Leadership Team,” Webster Five president and CEO Brian Westerlind said in a statement. “His ability to pair financial strategy with a deep sense of community purpose will help us continue building an institution that customers can rely on for stability and opportunity.”