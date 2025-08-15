Community Good Works

BankHometown

BankHometown, based in Oxford, announced a $5,000 gift to Ascentria Care Alliance in support of the nonprofit’s relocation to a new community hub at 18 Chestnut St. in downtown Worcester.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced a $20,000 gift to Revitalize Community Development Corporation, based in Springfield. The nonprofit s free critical repairs, modifications, and rehabilitation on the homes of low-income families with children, the elderly, veterans, and individuals with disabilities; helps bridge food insecurity gaps through delivery of fresh foods; and positions community members toward healthier lives through education and support for chronic conditions like asthma and diabetes.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced a $2,000 donation to The Graceful Swan, chosen through an annual public vote. The Graceful Swan, a Ware based non-profit, was founded in 2022 in memory of a local dancer who passed away from cancer at a young age. The organization supports dance for individuals with personal, medical, or financial hardships.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank said 10-person, all-female team of employees volunteered with Women Build, a volunteer initiative led by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity. MountainOne sponsored the event in Pittsfield, where two new condominium units are taking shape.