St. Mary’s Credit Union Merging with MetroWest Community Federal Credit Union

Marlborough-based St. Mary’s Credit Union and Framingham-based MetroWest Community Federal Credit Union plan to merge, pending regulatory and member approval.

The combined organization would have assets totaling $1.15 billion, and will operate under the St. Mary’s Credit Union name and retain St. Mary’s Credit Union’s charter.

“We are excited to welcome members of MetroWest Community Federal Credit Union and expand our presence in Framingham,” interim president of St. Mary’s Credit Union Jim Petkewich said in a statement. “This year, St. Mary’s Credit Union and MetroWest Community Federal Credit Union were named the number 1 and 2 credit unions in MetroWest. Together we will be able to serve our members even better with more robust products, expanded access, and continued personalized service.”

Together, the new combined credit union will serve more than 62,850 members with eight branch locations, a broader ATM network and enhanced digital banking tools.

“We’re proud of our legacy at MetroWest Community Federal Credit Union and confident this next step will strengthen our ability to serve our members and communities for years to come,” Michael Forman, chairman of the board at MetroWest Community Federal Credit Union, said in a statement. “It is getting increasingly difficult for smaller Credit Unions to remain independent. We knew it was time to find a merger partner to continue to best serve our members. We found the perfect partner in St. Mary’s Credit Union.”

Pending final regulatory approval, the merger is expected to be completed by early 2026.