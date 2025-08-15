The Gossip Report: Aug. 15, 2025

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive recent Massachusetts home sales takes a different tack with its backyard. The Newton home offers rugged change of pace from the neo-Modernist style of landscape design so in vogue with Massachusetts’ wealthy. It trades right angles and vast expanses of sun-drenched, close-cropped grass for the jagged chaos of slate pavers hand-fit together and a generous tree canopy.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for July 26-Aug. 1, 2025.

Price: $11,500,000

Buyer: Timothy F Curtin T

Seller: Oyster Pond T

Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 5,308 square feet on 1.32 acres

Sold: 7/29/2025

Price: $8,500,000

Buyer: Old Ironsides Ma LLC

Seller: David Glancy

Agent: Henry Gourdeau, Gibson Sotheby’s International

Size: 8,764 square feet on 14.71 acres

Sold: 7/30/2025

Price: $6,850,000

Buyer: Michael J. Kramarz and Sarah C. Kramarz

Seller: 20 Cannonbury LLC

Agent: Chandra Miller, Maury People Sotheby’s International

Size: 3,512 square feet on 0.46 acres

Sold: 8/1/2025

Price: $5,800,000

Buyer: 300 Waverley NT

Seller: Farese FT

Agent: Not Listed on MLS

Size: 6,756 square feet on 1.58 acres

Sold: 7/31/2025

Price: $5,300,000

Buyer: Kyle J. Guinivan and Margaret Guinivan

Seller: Longman Tracie L Est

Agent: Ilene Solomon, Coldwell Banker – Newton

Size: 6,451 square feet on 0.48 acres

Sold: 7/31/2025