The Gossip Report: Aug. 15, 2025

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive recent Massachusetts home sales takes a different tack with its backyard. The Newton home offers rugged change of pace from the neo-Modernist style of landscape design so in vogue with Massachusetts’ wealthy. It trades right angles and vast expanses of sun-drenched, close-cropped grass for the jagged chaos of slate pavers hand-fit together and a generous tree canopy.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for July 26-Aug. 1, 2025.
1) 23 Oyster Pond Lane, Chatham
Price: $11,500,000
Buyer: Timothy F Curtin T
Seller: Oyster Pond T
Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 5,308 square feet on 1.32 acres
Sold: 7/29/2025
2) 24 Phillips St., Andover
Price: $8,500,000
Buyer: Old Ironsides Ma LLC
Seller: David Glancy
Agent: Henry Gourdeau, Gibson Sotheby’s International
Size: 8,764 square feet on 14.71 acres
Sold: 7/30/2025
3) 20 Cannonbury Lane, Nantucket
Price: $6,850,000
Buyer: Michael J. Kramarz and Sarah C. Kramarz
Seller: 20 Cannonbury LLC
Agent: Chandra Miller, Maury People Sotheby’s International
Size: 3,512 square feet on 0.46 acres
Sold: 8/1/2025
4) 294-300 Waverley Ave., Newton
Price: $5,800,000
Buyer: 300 Waverley NT
Seller: Farese FT
Agent: Not Listed on MLS
Size: 6,756 square feet on 1.58 acres
Sold: 7/31/2025
5) 141 Prince St, Newton
Price: $5,300,000
Buyer: Kyle J. Guinivan and Margaret Guinivan
Seller: Longman Tracie L Est
Agent: Ilene Solomon, Coldwell Banker – Newton
Size: 6,451 square feet on 0.48 acres
Sold: 7/31/2025