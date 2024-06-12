Alberghini Joins Eastern Bank as Commercial Banking Team Leader

Eastern Bank announced on Monday that Joseph Alberghini will the bank’s new senior vice president on its commercial banking team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe Alberghini to Eastern’s Commercial Banking team,” Greg Buscone, executive vice president and chief commercial banking officer of Eastern Bank, said in a statement. “His extensive experience serving the needs of Middle Market companies and family-owned businesses with a full breadth of banking services is a welcome addition to Eastern Bank’s lending team and our focus on offering personalized banking solutions for a range of commercial customers.”

Alberghini previously held the role of senior vice president in the middle market division at Citizens Bank. With over 14 years of middle–market lending experience, Eastern Bank said he has worked across roles in commercial banking, portfolio management and credit analysis. Alberghini was responsible for middle-market lending in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine and oversaw a commercial loan portfolio consisting of over 100 middle-market relationships. He has experience delivering services such as loan products, treasury management solutions, currency, commodity and interest rate hedging, debt capital markets and M&A advisory services to companies, Eastern said.

In a statement, Alberghini said that he is excited to join Eastern Bank’s commercial banking division and will “value [Eastern’s] approach to taking the time to understand customer needs and develop banking solutions that meet them where they are.”

“As a leading local bank, Eastern understands family-owned businesses and Middle Market companies are a critical part of our local economy, and I look forward to contributing to the offerings Eastern provides its customers,” Alberghini said.

Eastern Bank is based in Boston with more than 120 branches in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Founded in 1818, Eastern Bank has approximately $21 billion in total assets, set to increase to $26 billion following its recently-approved merger with Cambridge Trust.