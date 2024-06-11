OneUnited Bank Unveils First TV Ad Campaign

OneUnited Bank has unveiled its first television commercial campaign, timed to coincide with Juneteenth. The nation’s largest Black-owned bank released its “OneLove” ad campaign during the June 19 federal holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. to emphasize their commitment to values of freedom, belonging, diversity and love.

The OneLove campaign follows a group of diverse friends discussing the benefits of the bank’s OneLove debit card, which include financial rewards, early pay, AI-driven financial insights and other digital services.

The advertising campaign is currently available for viewing on YouTube. OneUnited Bank has not yet determined which markets the ad will be running in, a spokesperson told Banker & Tradesman.

“We are so proud to release our OneLove TV advertising campaign and the beautifully designed card, crafted by internationally acclaimed muralist Addonis Parker, which we believe celebrates freedom and transcends race, religion and nationality. Love and belonging are what connect and strengthen us. It reminds us of the power of freedom, the importance of financial literacy and that we’re stronger, together, as a community,” Teri Williams, president & COO of OneUnited Bank, said in a statement.

OneUnited Bank is the first Black-owned and managed digital bank in America, certified as a minority depository institution and a community development financial institution. Headquartered in Boston with additional branches in Los Angeles and Miami, the bank has $606.98 million in assets. OneUnited Bank’s stated mission is to be the premier bank serving urban communities by promoting financial literacy and offering affordable financial services for all.