Alexandria Sells Kendall Square Properties for $45M

Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ latest disposition activity took place in the East Cambridge life science hub with a $45 million sale at a Kendall Square property.

The nation’s largest lab landlord sold four commercial units at 1 Hampshire St. to Draper Laboratories, which is based at the nearby 555 Technology Square property.

Alexandria acquired the condos in 2022 for $120 million from Schlumberger Technology Corp., according to a Middlesex County deed.

A message was left with Draper Laboratories seeking comment.

The researchers also are expanding their presence in Merrimack Valley with a 75,000 square-foot research and development facility, known as Draper IMPACT Center.

The 1 Hampshire St. property contains 14 commercial and industrial condominiums, according to Cambridge Assessing Department data.

Alexandria has been steadily divesting properties outside of its core “megacampus” locations in recent years to reflect the steep decline in demand for lab space since 2022. In 2023, Alexandria sold a portfolio of Kendall Square buildings to archrival BioMed Realty for $259 million.

As of June 30, Alexandria owned 11.2 million square feet at 63 properties in Greater Boston.

The Greater Boston portfolio still comprises 29 percent of its overall square-footage and 38 percent of its annual rental revenues, almost double the income brought in by its second-most lucrative cluster in San Diego.

East Cambridge’s lab market had 54,300 square feet of positive absorption in the second quarter, with renewals dominating leasing activity, CBRE reported. Asking rents fell 1.5 percent on a quarter-to-quarter basis to $100.11 per square foot, while vacancies declined 0.8 percent to 19.1 percent.