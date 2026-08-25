Boston Homebuyers Get Best Deals in October: Report

Greater Boston homebuyers get the best deals in October, according to a new report from Redfin.

It’s one of five metros where early October is deemed the best time for buyers to get deals, the listings portal and brokerage’s economists say.

The company defines the best time to buy as occurring when the average discount (original list price divided by final sale price) reaches an “inflection point,” meaning it slows or shrinks heading into late fall or winter. Redfin characterizes this moment as reflecting the best deals since buyers typically have ample inventory to choose from while discounts approach a local maximum.

“Each homebuyer has their own timeline based on personal circumstances,” Redfin senior economist Asad Khan said in a statement. “But seasonality trends suggest buyers in these places looking to score a bargain may want to hit the pavement as summer comes to a close and the leaves start falling. Sellers who put their home in the market in the spring or early summer and haven’t offloaded it yet may be open to dropping their price or offering concessions.”

While Redfin deemed October the best time to buy in Greater Boston, the time of the year with the highest levels of inventory – whether it be in total or just numbers new listings – has already passed. The most new listings occur in Greater Boston in mid-May, according to Redfin, while the most “fresh” inventory occurs in mid-July.