All One Credit Union CEO Retiring At Year’s End

All One Credit Union President and CEO Barbara Mahoney will retire at the end of 2026, the credit union announced.

Mahoney has been with the Leominster-based credit union for over 20 years and began her tenure as a senior vice president of human resources. She went on to become COO in 2019 before being named president and CEO in 2020.

“It has been the honor of my career to serve this remarkable credit union and work alongside such talented and committed individuals,” Mahoney said in a statement. “I am thankful for the relationships we have built with our members and communities and grateful for their trust in us. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and confident in the bright future ahead. Thank you for allowing me the privilege of leading this journey with you.”

Before joining All One, Mahoney was the director of human resources for Allmerica Financial for 14 years. She also held several management roles at Bank of Boston earlier in her career.

“Barbara has been an important part of our organization, fostering a culture of collaboration, community service, innovation and growth,” All One Credit Union Board Chair Michael Sauvageau said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for her commitment and the legacy she leaves behind.”

The credit union said it has already begun a search for a new leader.