A.W. Perry Buys 128-Acre South Shore Development Site 

After acquiring 128 acres in Kingston including the former Sacred Heart High School campus, developer A.W. Perry is poised to pursue a large residential development.

The Boston-based developer – known for its portfolio of downtown office buildings and South Shore office parks – is exploring options for residential development and adaptive reuse of the high school buildings. The school closed in 2020.

A.W. Perry closed on the $3.4 million transaction this week after submitting a bid through the Ten-X online auction platform.

“We saw this as a great opportunity for potentially a residential development, so we capitalized on the opportunity,” A.W. Perry Executive Vice President Fran DeCoste said in an interview.

The property is zoned for single-family residential development with 2-acre minimum lot sizes, but DeCoste said A.W. Perry may pursue a cluster-style development.

The transactions include the school property at 260 Bishops Highway and a landlocked undeveloped parcel at 67 Partings Way Road.

A.W. Perry’s most recent residential development was Parkside, a 12-lot single-family subdivision in Duxbury.

A.W. Perry’s commercial portfolio includes the One Tech campus on Hingham Street in Rockland, where Rockland Trust leased 140,000 square feet in 2025. The company also owns nine other office properties in Hingham and Rockland near Route 3.

Its Boston portfolio includes office buildings at 420 Boylston St., 77 Franklin St., 40 Summer St. and 20 Winthrop Square.

A.W. Perry also has pursued multifamily housing development opportunities since the pandemic, acquiring a 2-acre site in Everett’s Commercial Triangle district in 2024 and gaining approval for a 273-unit apartment complex which has yet to break ground.