Allston Development Pitches 145 Units for ‘Car-Free Living’

A Burlington-based luxury home builder unveiled plans for its second Boston development, replacing an Allston industrial building with 145 apartments designed for “car-free urban living.”

DND Homes proposes a 6-story, 104,036 square-foot apartment building at 201-207 Brighton Ave., currently occupied by the Action Bearing company’s headquarters and surface parking.

No on-site parking is proposed, but designs for the project include a drop-off area for food delivery and ride-hailing services, according to a project notification form submitted to the Boston Planning Department.

The site is located within a half-mile of MBTA commuter rail and Green Line stops and a quarter-mile of four MBTA bus routes, which provide an aggregate 546 weekday trips.

The project requires zoning relief for floor area ratio, building height, rear yard setback and open space per dwelling unit, according to the submission by MLF Consulting of Chestnut Hill.

Proposed public benefits included a $49,000 contribution to the Boston Transportation Department’s bike share program and participation in an MBTA’s Perq program for group transit pass purchases.

More than half of the apartments are proposed as studios, reflecting the neighborhood demographics which include a 64.5 percent share of one- and two-person households.

In February, DND Homes submitted plans for a 109-unit housing project near Maverick Square in East Boston.