Allston Labworks Adding Bagel Cafe This Summer

A bakery cafe offering a new spin on bagels will open this summer after signing the second lease at King Street Properties’ Allston Labworks development.

Park Bagelry is a new concept by chef Jennifer Park, featuring a menu of ice cream, bagels and coffee in a 5,000 square-foot ground floor space at 280 Western Ave.

“We are thrilled to unveil our unique new bagel recipe by fusing elements of a sourdough, New York and Montreal style bagel in hopes it becomes the Allston/Boston style Bagel!,” Park said in a statement.

Boston Urban represented Park Bagelry in its lease negotiations with life science developer King Street Properties.

In February, Traveler Street Hospitality’s FiDO Pizza signed the inaugural retail lease at Allston Labworks as it prepares to open a 3,000 square-foot restaurant this summer. The project includes 20,000 square feet of retail space.

The 576,000 square-foot Allston Labworks project broke ground in 2023 and includes 515,000 square feet of office and lab space.