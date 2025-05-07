Charter Realty Hires WS Development Exec

A top leasing executive for WS Development is joining Charter Realty, a retail real estate brokerage that represents national chains and landlords across the U.S.

Bryan Furze was named senior vice president at Connecticut-based Charter Realty, and works with tenants including Walmart, Whole Foods Market and Sephora in their real estate transactions.

Furze previously oversaw leasing at shopping centers totaling nearly 30 million square feet for Chestnut Hill-based WS Development. He previously worked at Crosspoint Associates, Linear Retail and Federal Realty, overseeing redevelopments of shopping centers and mixed-use developments.

“His track record of transforming properties and building long-term value will be instrumental as we expand our portfolio and continue to deliver exceptional results for our partners and clients,” Charter Realty Dan Zelson said in a statement.

Charter Realty specializes in landlord and tenant representation, national expansions and investment sales. The company has offices in Westport, Connecticut, Boseman, Montana and Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, plus a new office in Dedham that Furze is expected to help lead.