Apartment Project Could Include New Post Office in Allston

A block of commercial buildings near a gateway to Allston Village would be replaced by a 170-unit apartment building and a potential new post office under a newly submitted development plans from Eden Properties.

Eden Properties proposes a four- to six-story residential building on the 1.1-acre site located at 25-39 Harvard Ave. and 410R Cambridge St., currently occupied by single-story commercial buildings and surface parking. The project will include on-site affordable units, 4,500 square feet of retail space fronting on Harvard Avenue and 60 parking spaces, Eden Properties President Michael Samuels stated in a notification letter to the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

Developers have been in discussions with the U.S. Postal Service on a potential reopening of an Allston branch, developers stated. The post office at 47 Harvard Ave. closed in 2019 because of structural deficiencies.

The proposal will require approval by the Zoning Board of Appeal along with the BPDA.

The site is located across the street from another transformative development site, City Realty’s 344-unit Allston Square which was approved by the BPDA in 2021.