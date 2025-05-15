Apartments Approved at South Shore Plaza, with Benefits

Braintree officials approved Zom Living’s proposal to build a 325-unit apartment complex at South Shore Plaza following a divisive debate pitting warnings of “overdevelopment” against the need for housing production and additional tax revenues.

The special permit imposes 69 conditions upon the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based housing developer which initially unveiled a larger proposal in late 2022, but was forced to withdraw and scale back the project size amidst local opposition.

“No development that’s ever come before this town has ever been welcomed with open arms. Rejecting growth while demanding high quality services simply doesn’t work,” resident Stacey Fogarty commented during a public hearing before the board’s unanimous vote Tuesday.

The pair of 5-story apartment buildings would be constructed on a 7-acre portion of the mall parking lot. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026 and last approximately two years, Zom Living Managing Director Jim Dunlop said.

The mitigation package includes $641,000 in payments to offset the anticipated effects of the project. The largest elements are $290,000 for upgrading a sewer pump station on Common Street, a $205,000 impact fee for Braintree Public Schools, $72,000 to the police department to install and maintain a set of Flock Cameras on Granite Street, $52,800 for police department radio equipment upgrades, and $22,000 for upgrades to fire department radio equipment.

Developers and their consultant estimate the project would also contribute nearly $1.2 million in annual revenues, outweighing an estimated $620,000 in municipal costs.

Zom Living cleared its biggest hurdle last fall, when the Braintree Town Council approved an overlay zoning district including the 250 Granite St. property allowing multifamily housing. The 10-acre mixed use planned unit district includes the apartment site as well as the vacant former 99 Restaurant building.

Supporters and opponents renewed their arguments at a public hearing before the Planning Board’s vote on Tuesday.

Opponents warned of additional traffic, school system costs and demands upon municipal infrastructure including the sewer system, and asked for additional mitigation to protect the nearby single-family neighborhood from noise and other effects of construction.

The apartments include a 10 percent income-restricted component for households earning a maximum 80 percent of area median income.

Attorney Frank Marinelli said the project is more than 700 feet from the nearest homes and will be screened by a vegetated berm.

“It has more public support than any other zoning proposal in recent years,” Marinelli said, citing more than 40 letters of support submitted to the Planning Board.

The final local approval is a Conservation Commission order of conditions.