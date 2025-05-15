Tesla-Leased Property Trades for $26M in Walpole

A recently repositioned industrial property leased to credit tenants including Tesla, Home Depot and Goodyear traded for $26 million.

Stockbridge Real Estate of San Francisco acquired the 85,159-square-foot property at 295 Union St. in Walpole from Casco Real Estate Partners and Berkeley Partners.

The purchase price equates to $305 per square foot. The property previously traded for $10 million in December 2021.

JLL represented the sellers and previously leased up the property.

“295 Union Street is a rare find – a low-coverage, Class A industrial asset in Boston’s severely supply-constrained infill market,” JLL Managing Director Michael Restivo said in a statement. “Its strategic location, modern specifications and roster of quality tenants will set it up to capitalize on the ongoing imbalance between industrial supply and demand in the region.”

The previous ownership updated the property, which includes 30-foot clear heights, 450 parking spaces, LED lighting and early suppression fast response sprinkler systems, JLL said in a press release.