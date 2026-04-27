Baker’s Former Housing Head Kennealy Misses Primary Ballot Slot

Republican delegates qualified two out of three possible gubernatorial candidates for the September primary ballot: Mike Minogue and Brian Shortsleeve. Minogue earned the convention’s endorsement by a landslide.

Minogue received 70.38 percent of the delegates’ votes and Shortsleeve earned 15.5 percent – narrowly surpassing the 15 percent threshold needed for his candidacy to survive.

Mike Kennealy, secretary of housing and economic development under former Gov. Charlie Baker and who helped guide the early implementation of the MBTA Communities law, received 14.11 percent of the delegates’ votes, spelling an end to his bid for the party’s nomination. A small number of delegates chose not to cast a vote for a gubernatorial candidate.

Minogue, former CEO of Danvers-based biotech firm Abiomed, opened his convention speech by asking the audience questions, including if delegates were ready for the voter-approved legislative audit and to “get criminal illegal immigrants off our streets.”

The DCU Center audience erupted in cheers.

Minogue leaned on his faith, saying he believes “all things are possible with God.” He touted his work leading Abiomed, a company he said was on the path to bankruptcy when he took over. As governor, Minogue said he would do something similar for Massachusetts, helping the state address its affordability woes as well as what he called waning economic competitiveness and an “illegal immigration crisis.”

Minogue promised to take several actions as governor, including, auditing the Legislature and budget; cutting taxes and spending by getting rid of “waste and fraud”; cutting energy utility fees; investing in energy sources like natural gas and nuclear, which he said were safe, clean and more affordable; canceling and repeal the state’s net zero emissions mandates; and growing jobs by retaining and recruiting entrepreneurs and businesses.

Shortsleeve and Kennealy made similar promises to delegates during their speeches.

A former MBTA chief administrator and acting general manager, Shortsleeve leaned on his time as a Marine and small business owner while introducing himself to the convention.

Kennealy’s camp could not immediately be reached after the convention results were announced Saturday evening.

An elongated voting and counting period for the lieutenant governor endorsement caused a ruckus among delegates. MassGOP Chair Amy Carnevale said the delay stemmed from the time it took delegates “getting up and down the DCU Center and the stairs,” the larger number of members present in some districts, and the desire for privacy among voters.

“In a couple of districts, some of the leads wanted to assure that their delegates had a more private experience,” Carnevale said. “That caused a little bit of a delay in a couple of the districts.”

In the first quarter of 2026, Minogue led the fundraising pack among statewide candidates, bringing in more than $7.5 million – $7 million of which came from Minogue himself. Shortsleeve brought in about $646,500 throughout the quarter and Kennealy raised around $438,900, according to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

Massachusetts Democrats hold their nominating convention May 29 and 30, also at Worcester’s DCU Center.

GOP candidates will now be eyeing voter support for the next few months leading up to the Sept. 1 primary.