Personnel File – No. 439

Beacon Bank

Boston-based Beacon Bank saidit’s promoted Gary Levante to chief marketing officer.

The bank also said it’s hired Tantya Frost to manage its Danvers branch.

BrightBridge Credit Union

BrightBridge Credit Union, based in Lawrence, announced it’s hired Matthew Coggins as senior vice president of marketing and communications. He joins the credit union after a time as the chief marketing and communications officer at Enterprise Bank.

Cape & Coast Bank

Hyannis-based Cape & Coast Bank said it hired Mary Kay Shea as CFO and Brend Gable as CIO, while also promoting Shanika Rogowski to chief consumer and residential banking officer. Shea joins the bank from First Colonial Community Bank in New Jersey, where she was COO and CFO. Gable joins the bank from HarborOne Bank, where he held the same title.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced the elevation of one new officer – Keith Micavich, promoted to mortgage origination officer – and the hiring of three more: Lisa Carroll as business services officer, Christopher Del Valle as business development officer and Michelle Sapienza as vice president and business development officer. Sapienza joins the credit union from Northern Bank and Trust, where she was a vice president and commercial loan officer.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced that it’s hired Stacee Duda as assistant branch manager for its Wilbraham branch.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced that it’s hired Nick Darrow to assistant vice president and human resources officer. Darrow was previously a human resources generalist at Greylock Federal Credit Union.

Redgate

Boston-based real estate developer and investor Redgate announced a slate of promotions:

Molly Kennedy and Sara Smith to associate vice president

Julia Gutierrez, Peter Siciliano and Alex Walker to senior project manager

Kameran Clapp and Andrea Rizzo to project manager

Chris Broderick to associate

Caroline Stanton to HR manager

River Run Bancorp

River Run Bancorp, the Newburyport-based mutual holding company for Pentucket Bank, Rollstone Bank & Trust and Newburyport Bank, named Jamie Gabriel as chief human resources officer and deputy chief administration officer, and Karl Denu as chief financial officer.

The company also announced it had promoted Jennifer Eastman to vice president of advertising and social media manager, Amanda Kelcourse to vice president and commercial loan officer and Matt Scamporino to vice president and internal audit manager.

Newburyport Bank also announced three new members of its board of directors: Wayne Capolupo, Marianne Hatheway and Frank G. Cousins Jr. Pentucket Bank announced that Lane A. Glenn has joined its board of directors.

Sagamore

Joseph Harold III, president and CEO Hingham-based mechanical contractor Sagamore, was named to the board at Road to Responsibility, one of the region’s largest nonprofits supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

TruNorth Bank

Peabody-based TruNorth Bank said it’s hired David Twiss as a senior vice president of commercial lending. He previously held the same title at Rockland Trust.