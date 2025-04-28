BankFive Remodels Corporate Office

BankFive has unveiled its recently renovated main office, located on Main Street in Fall River.

The renovation, designed by Yarmouth-based Catalyst Architecture / Interiors, comes as the institution celebrates its 170th anniversary.

The reconstructed corporate headquarters features a modern exterior and enhanced workspaces.

As part of the project, the bank’s Main Street branch was temporarily relocated to an adjacent space at 141 North Main St. The move aims to improve customer accessibility with the addition of convenient parking.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring these updates to our community and our team in celebration of our 170th year,” bank President and CEO Anne Tangen said in a statement. “This renovation is about more than just a building. It’s a reflection of who we are today and where we’re headed. We’ve created a space that blends our rich history with the modern tools and environment our customers and employees deserve.”

The multi-million dollar project is one of the largest recent developments in Fall River.

The redesigned headquarters aims to honor the building’s historic character while showcasing what the bank characterized as its “commitment to personalized service, cutting-edge technology, and long-standing community values.”