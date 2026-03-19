BayCoast Bank Names New COO

BayCoast Bank has made three executive promotions, including naming a new chief operating officer after getting a new president.

Nicholas Christ has been promoted to COO while Heather Francis and Shawn Rioux have been appointed as co-presidents of BayCoast Mortgage.

“It is my privilege to announce the promotions of Nick, Heather, and Shawn,” Marie Pellegrino, president of BayCoast Bank, said in a statement. “Each of these leaders embodies the forward-thinking vision, depth of expertise, and unwavering commitment that continue to drive our organization’s success. The entire BayCoast team joins me in congratulating them on these advancements in their executive careers.”

Christ has held various executive roles throughout BayCoast and its subsidiaries. He previously served as president and chief executive officer for BayCoast Mortgage. As COO, Christ oversees operations for BayCoast Bank’s wholly owned subsidiaries, including BayCoast Mortgage, BayCoast Insurance, BayCoast Financial Services, Plimoth Investment Advisors and Priority Funding.

Francis joined BayCoast in 2013 as a business analyst and lead coordinator and advanced into leadership roles, including assistant vice president and later vice president of secondary market pricing. Rioux brings nearly 30 years of financial and mortgage industry experience to his new role. Before his promotion, he was senior vice president of operations for BayCoast.

These moves come in the wake of Pellegrino taking over as the bank’s first-ever female president.