The Gossip Report: March 20, 2026

The first home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales has an underground secret passage. But where does the 60-foot tunnel go to as it leaves the Georgian Revival mansion? Why, under the expansive bluestone patio and fountain to a pool house the size of a large suburban home. Built by an MIT-trained architect in 1890, media reports from when the South Brookline home was listed in 2023 note chateau-like touches, including a hand-painted ceiling.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Feb. 28-March 6, 2026.

Price: $22,150,000

Buyer: Apolocopperlucydaisy LLC

Seller: 333 Lee St RT

Agent: George Sarkis, Douglas Elliman

Size: 12,206 square feet on 3.1 acres

Sold: 3/5/2026

Price: $16,800,000

Buyer: 33 Pocomo LLC

Seller: Meatball Martini Nantucket LLC

Agent: Peter DuPont, Atlantic East Nantucket Real Estate

Size: 7,186 on 3.6 acres

Sold: 3/2/2026

Price: $6,725,000

Buyer: George Lewis Jr. RT

Seller: 395-399 Commonwealth Avenue LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 2,877 square feet

Sold: 3/2/2026

Price: $5,900,000

Buyer: 45 Comm Ave RT

Seller: Richard J. Meelia 1997 RT

Agent: Karen Christie, Douglas Elliman – Park Plaza

Size: 2,954 square feet

Sold: 3/6/2026

Price: $ $5,575,000

Buyer: Michael T Niarchos LT

Seller: Jacqueline A. Sharp and Theodore J. Sharp

Agent: Tara Coveney, Coldwell Banker – Hingham

Size: 5,157 square feet on 0.32 acres

Sold: 3/6/2026