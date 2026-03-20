The Gossip Report: March 20, 2026

The first home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales has an underground secret passage. But where does the 60-foot tunnel go to as it leaves the Georgian Revival mansion? Why, under the expansive bluestone patio and fountain to a pool house the size of a large suburban home. Built by an MIT-trained architect in 1890, media reports from when the South Brookline home was listed in 2023 note chateau-like touches, including a hand-painted ceiling.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Feb. 28-March 6, 2026.
1) 333 Lee St., Brookline
Price: $22,150,000
Buyer: Apolocopperlucydaisy LLC
Seller: 333 Lee St RT
Agent: George Sarkis, Douglas Elliman
Size: 12,206 square feet on 3.1 acres
Sold: 3/5/2026
2) 33 Pocomo Road, Nantucket
Price: $16,800,000
Buyer: 33 Pocomo LLC
Seller: Meatball Martini Nantucket LLC
Agent: Peter DuPont, Atlantic East Nantucket Real Estate
Size: 7,186 on 3.6 acres
Sold: 3/2/2026
3) 397-399 Commonwealth Ave. #1, Boston
Price: $6,725,000
Buyer: George Lewis Jr. RT
Seller: 395-399 Commonwealth Avenue LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 2,877 square feet
Sold: 3/2/2026
4) 45 Commonwealth Ave. #4, Boston
Price: $5,900,000
Buyer: 45 Comm Ave RT
Seller: Richard J. Meelia 1997 RT
Agent: Karen Christie, Douglas Elliman – Park Plaza
Size: 2,954 square feet
Sold: 3/6/2026
5) 2 Beach Lane, Hingham
Price: $ $5,575,000
Buyer: Michael T Niarchos LT
Seller: Jacqueline A. Sharp and Theodore J. Sharp
Agent: Tara Coveney, Coldwell Banker – Hingham
Size: 5,157 square feet on 0.32 acres
Sold: 3/6/2026