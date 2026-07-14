BayCoast Bank Opens New Branch in Newport, Rhode Island

BayCoast Bank has opened its newest branch, located at 137 Broadway in Newport, Rhode Island.

“We are excited to continue expanding our presence in Rhode Island with the opening of our Newport branch,” BayCoast Bank President Marie Pellegrino said in a statement. “BayCoast has a long standing commitment to the communities we serve, and we look forward to building relationships and delivering exceptional service to the people and businesses of Newport.”

The Swansea-based bank’s newest branch will feature a drive-up ATM/ITM. Additional services at the Newport branch include foreign currency exchange, a lobby coin machine, night depository access for business customers and medallion and notary services by appointment.

While the bank is now headquartered in Massachusetts, it was founded in Rhode Island. The bank now has 26 locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with seven being in Rhode Island. BayCoast Bank has $2.89 billion in assets according to the latest data from the FDIC.