Beacon Bank Names New CEO as Perrault Retires

Beacon Bank named Sean Gray CEO of the bank and its holding company, the Boston-based bank announced Monday morning. He replaces Paul Perrault, who has retired but will continue to consult for the bank.

Gray was formerly Beacon Bank’s chief operating officer and has led and overseen commercial banking, asset-based lending, wealth management, and specialty lending over the course of his 30 years in banking.

The move sees Beacon Bank’s top spot change hands from a veteran of one Beacon Bank predecessor to a veteran of the other.

Prior to the merger of Brookline Bancorp and Berkshire Bank last year, Gray was Berkshire Bank’s president and chief operating officer from November 2018 through the 2025 merger. He was also the bank’s interim CEO from August 2020 to January 2021. Perrault was chairman and CEO of Brookline Bancorp, the parent company of Brookline Bank and two other banks in the Northeast.

During his tenure at Berkshire, Gray led core operating divisions including retail and commercial banking, specialty lending, and wealth management, as well as key enterprise functions including technology and risk management.

“Beacon is well-positioned to grow, with greater scale, expanded capabilities and a stronger operating platform that allows us to accelerate our progress as a relationship-driven commercial bank,” Gray said in a statement. “At the same time, we will continue to support our regional operating model, local decision-making and market-centered leadership so we remain close to our clients and communities. Our focus must be on disciplined execution, enhancing performance, and accountability to all stakeholders as we operate as one company with one culture and one commitment.”

Perrault informed the bank of his plan to step down on Sept. 15, according to an SEC filing. With his retirement effective Monday, Perrault will serve as a consultant for a year, earning $120,000 per month, according to the filing.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Paul for his exceptional leadership, service and many contributions to Beacon and to the banking industry throughout his fifty-year career,” Beacon Bank board chair David Brunelle said in a statement. “We now have a stronger banking franchise with exceptional colleagues and deep client relationships that is well positioned for future success under Sean’s leadership.”