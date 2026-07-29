Beacon Bank Opens Branch in Braintree

Beacon Bank recently held a grand opening ceremony for its newest branch at 125 Union St. in Braintree.

While Braintree is already home to one of Beacon Bank’s three commercial lending centers in eastern Massachusetts, the bank highlighted how it is entering the South Shore market. This is the first Beacon Bank branch in the town.

Beacon Bank now has 151 locations across five states, according to FDIC data. The bank has seen its number of locations increase greatly after Berkshire Bank and Brookline Bank combined.

The location is to be led by branch manager Michael Dasaro, who has more than 40 years of experience in financial services.

“Braintree is a vibrant and growing town, and this new location enables us to deliver the local decision making, personalized guidance and full-service banking capabilities the community deserves,” Darryl Fess, president of Beacon Bank’s Boston region, said in a statement. “We’re very pleased to invest in this market and help more individuals, families and businesses achieve their financial goals. It’s also an important milestone in our strategy to deepen relationships across eastern Massachusetts and establish a stronger presence in the South Shore.”