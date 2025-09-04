Bedford Data Center Sold to Boston Developer

Boston-based Camber Development acquired a Bedford property from a data center specialist for $16 million, expanding its portfolio in the Middlesex Turnpike commercial cluster.

The 55 Middlesex Turnpike property totals 106,000 square feet and provides a range of data suites along with robust power and cooling capacity, according to marketing materials.

The acquisition adds to Camber Development’s portfolio of commercial properties in the Boston suburbs. The Boston-based firm owns two other Bedford properties: a biomanufacturing complex at 44 Middlesex Turnpike and an advanced manufacturing and lab complex at 125 Middlesex Turnpike.

The seller, Austin, Texas-based Digital Realty, acquired the single-story building in 2010 for $88.5 million as part of a larger transaction that included 128 First Ave. in Needham and a data center in Trumbull, Connecticut.

Digital Realty owns more than 300 data centers in 25 countries.