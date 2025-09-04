West End Hotel Sold to Spanish Chain

Spain’s largest hotel chain acquired an 80-room hotel in Boston’s West End as it expands its North American market presence.

The Boxer Boston is Eurostars Hotels’ fifth acquisition in the U.S. The acquisition price was $23.6 million, according to a Suffolk County deed.

The seller, Hersha Hotels & Resorts, acquired the property in 2012 for $12.6 million and renovated the property in 2013 and 2020.

Originally constructed in 1904, the 9-story building at 107 Merrimac St. includes the Bulfinch Social restaurant and bar.

“The addition of Eurostars’ The Boxer is part of the company’s expansion policy, strengthening its presence in strategic locations to promote quality urban tourism,” Eurostars Hotels Co. President Amancio López Seijas said in a statement.

Eurostars plans to expand its footprint in the North American market in the coming months, brokerage JLL announced.

JLL Managing Director Alan Suzuki, Senior Director Matthew Enright and Associate Emily Zhang represented the seller.

“The Boxer’s prime location at the crossroads of Boston’s West End, North End and Downtown districts, combined with its strong cash flow and being offered unencumbered by brand and management, made this an exceptionally attractive investment,” Suzuki said in a statement.

The Eerostars Hotels brand was founded in 2005 by Hotusa Group, a Barcelona-based developer that also operates the Exe Hotels, Ikonik Hotels and Crisol Hotels brands.