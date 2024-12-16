Berkshire Bank and Brookline Bank to Merge

According to a securities filing, the holding companies of Berkshire Bank and Brookline Bank are planning to merge.

According to an 8-K form filed Monday morning, the Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp. boards of directors unanimously approved the merger agreement.

The filing notes that “in connection with the closing of the Proposed Transaction, Berkshire will assume Brookline’s indebted obligations.”

Berkshire Hills Bancorp board chair David M. Brunelle will serve as the chairperson of the board of directors of each of Berkshire Bank and Brookline Bank for at least two years and Brookline Bancorp CEO Paul A. Perrault will take over as the president and CEO of Berkshire and a member of the board of directors of Berkshire Bank and Brookline Bank for a term of at least two years, according to the document.

Berkshire reported a third-quarter net income of $37.5 million and boasts $11.6 billion in assets. Brookline Bancorp announced net income and operating earnings after tax of $20.1 million in the third quarter along with $11.7 billion in assets.

Brookline Bancorp owns Brookline Bank, Providence-based Bank Rhode Island and PCSB Bank, based in the lower Hudson Valley.

The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday the two banks were in merger talks based on anonymous sources close to the deal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.