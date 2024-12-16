Personnel File – No. 390

Mortgage Equity Partners

Lynnfield-based Mortgage Equity Partners announced its hired Karina Melkumyan as its new underwriting manager. She joins the company from the quasi-public New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, where she oversaw single-family lending.

Suffolk

Construction giant Suffolk, based in Boston, said it has hired Philip Brault as general manager for its Mid-Atlantic region and its federal government contracts-focused arm, with responsibility for overseeing day-to-day operations in the former area and accelerating the latter’s growth.

The Village Bank

Wakefield-based The Village Bank announced that Executive Vice President and COO Raichelle L. Kallery will succeed President and CEO Robert J. DiBella when he retires Dec. 31. DiBella has been with TSB for 37 years, and has been president and CEO since 2016.

Workers Credit Union

Littleton-based Workers Credit Union announced a slew of internal promotions and hires that fill several key executive roles: