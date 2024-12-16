State Eyes Housing Push on Cape Military Base

Hungry for housing production, public officials are eyeing the massive, mostly state-owned Joint Base Cape Cod, which includes parts of the towns of Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Sandwich.

The 22,000-acre base includes 7,000 acres in its southern reaches known as the “Cantonment Area.” MassDevelopment, the state’s development finance agency, on Friday announced plans to find a consultant to conduct a two-year planning process and master plan for that area, which is used for training support facilities such as simulators, hangars and housing for military families managed by the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Our military installations are major economic drivers across Massachusetts, bringing jobs and investments into our state,” MassDevelopment board chair and Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao said. “In partnership with the Adjutant General and Joint Base Cape Cod, MassDevelopment will facilitate the development of a master plan that optimizes use of this critical state asset and paves the way for future housing development and job creation on the site.”

MassDevelopment said the master plan goals include supporting efforts toward ongoing military and support operations and facilitating housing production and economic development on already-developed surplus properties that are served by transportation and utility infrastructure, including wastewater.

National Guard Adjutant General Gary Keefe said the base is the largest military training installation in New England, home to five military commands: the Mass. Army National Guard, the Mass. Air National Guard, Cape Cod Space Force Station, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, and U.S. Coast Guard Base Cape Cod.

“The base’s impact on the economy and on national defense will always be paramount to its relevancy,” Keefe said. “With future development in mind, I have asked MassDevelopment to look at opportunities for some of our surplus acreage usage which would possibly allow a closer relationship with our community partners, and potentially provide space for Governor Healey’s goal to secure more affordable housing while continuing to be compatible and supportive of the current and future military missions on Joint Base Cape Cod.”

A 2014 state law authorized MassDevelopment to receive surplus property at the joint base from the state, including former military-leased parcels that are “excess to their needs,” according to MassDevelopment.