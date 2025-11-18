Beverly Apartments Trade to Grossman Companies

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Nov 18, 2025 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Photo courtesy of Foxfield

Boston-based Foxfield sold one of its three residential properties in Beverly, reaping $11.12 million from the sale of 50 Broadway.

The 45-unit rental complex is located a block from the Beverly Depot station on the MBTA commuter rail’s Newburyport/Rockport line. The buyer is an affiliate of Quincy-based Grossman Companies, according to an Essex County deed.

Foxfield acquired the property in 2021 in a partnership with Taymil Partners. The property previously traded for $9.675 million, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

The latest purchase price equates to over $247,000 per unit.

Foxfield has two remaining Beverly properties  the Enterprise and Burnham buildings totaling 83 units.

“The sale of 50 Broadway reflects the success of our strategy to invest in well-located multifamily assets that bring long-term value to residents and investors alike,” Foxfield Partner Shawn Hawthorne said in a statement.

Walker & Dunlop’s Kevin Gleason and Henry Smith oversaw the transaction.

Since its founding in 2011, Foxfield has acquired $1.5 billion of real estate and currently has a $1 billion development pipeline.

BT Nextdoor

Beverly Apartments Trade to Grossman Companies

by Steve Adams time to read: 1 min
BT Nextdoor 68-Unit Enabled by Cambridge Rezoning 
BT Nextdoor Transom Unveils Designs for Medford Square Develop…
0