Biz Groups Plead For ‘Narrow’ Jobs Bill

A cohort of regional chambers of commerce pressed top Beacon Hill Democrats Thursday to strike a deal on a pared-back economic development bill, warning inaction on the stalled package could harm Massachusetts’ competitive edge.
House and Senate negotiators failed to strike an agreement on the bill, which would have reauthorized public investments in life sciences and made a similar massive investment into the burgeoning climate tech sector, before the end of formal lawmaking sessions last month.
The Massachusetts Chambers Policy Network, in a letter sent Thursday to House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, urged lawmakers to “pass critical elements of this session’s economic development bill as soon as possible.” Mariano and Spilka have pledged to bring back lawmakers once a deal is reached but the two branches remain apart and they have not committed to a timeline.
While each of our Chambers have specific priorities and concerns in these bills, failure to advance the basic elements of the state’s economic development approach will hurt the Commonwealth’s competitiveness and reputation of effective and responsive policymaking,” the letter states. “A narrow bill that focuses on the fundamentals is a significant accomplishment, and we urge the House and Senate to recognize the many similarities and bold policy choices common in both legislative approaches and that have the support of the Healey/Driscoll Administration.”
Network members include regional chambers for Greater Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Western Massachusetts, the North Shore, the South Shore, the South Coast, the Berkshires and Cape Cod.
The letter points out the “substantial overlap and agreement” on programs in the House and Senate bills, including for the life sciences reauthorization, artificial intelligence, manufacturing, climate tech and tourism.
“These programs, many of which provide basic infrastructure support for job growth, are foundational to retaining the Commonwealth’s competitive edge as other cities and states seek to attract jobs and talent,” the letter states. “Importantly, most of these programs drive impact statewide, benefiting people and businesses from the Berkshires to Cape Cod.”
The vacation feel of a typical August legislative recess has overtaken the State House in the three weeks since House and Senate Democrats met all night without being able to deliver a consensus economic development bill.