Personnel File – No. 377

All Aces Inc.

Atyia Martin, CEO and founder of DEI and climate resiliency consulting firm All Aces Inc., was honored in the “environment” category Boston advocacy group of Better City’s annual Norman B. Leventhal Excellence in City Building awards.

Boston Society for Architecture

The Boston Society for Architecture named Danyson Tavares as its new executive director. Tavares, a trained architect, was previously a BSA board member and executive director of YouthBuild Boston

Boston Water and Sewer Commission

John P. Sullivan, chief engineer at the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, was honored in the “land use” category Boston advocacy group of Better City’s annual Norman B. Leventhal Excellence in City Building awards.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank announced former TD Bank branch manager Mike Peterson has been hired to oversee its Cumberland, Rhode Island branch.

Cape Ann Savings Bank

Gloucester-based Cape Ann Savings Bank has hired Patrice Exilus as the new manager of its Rockport branch.

CBT Architects

Kishore Varnasi, senior principal and director of urban design at Boston-based CBT Architects, was honored in the “transportation” category Boston advocacy group of Better City’s annual Norman B. Leventhal Excellence in City Building awards.

Colantonio Inc.

Construction management firm Colantonio Inc.announced three new hires: project superintendent Ryan Aitken,assistant project manager Michael McDonald and receptionist Debbie Bortolotti.

ERA Key Realty Services

Residential brokerage ERA Key Realty Services announced that Jennifer Bartleman has affiliated with its Chelmsford office as a Realtor.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced it had hired former Cambridge Trust branch manager Michael Archambeault to lead its Front Street branch in Worcester, and promoted two: Brad Kirlin to executive vice president and chief technology officer and Deborah Sendrowski to executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

Jack Conway

Hanover residential real estate brokerage Jack Conway announced that Janice Walker has affiliated with the company and will work out of its Marshfield office

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced to promotions: Brandy Siegler to assistant vice president of facilities and Melissa Surun to systems application officer.

JGE Architecture + Design

Boston-based JGE Architecture + Design has hired Cristina Zupcu as its new director of interior design. She was previously interior design lead at the Cambridge Innovation Center.

Lee Bank

Lee Bank announced two promotions amid a reorganization of its consumer banking division. Michelle Bombardier has been named manager of its Lee branch and Alison Brigham has been named vice president of experience and community impact.

MountainOne Bank



North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced company President and CEO Robert J. Fraser has been elected the 2024-2025 chair of the Massachusetts Bankers Association.

Perkins&Will

Gautam Sundaram, a Boston-based practice leader at international architecture firm Perkins&Will, was honored in the “transportation” category Boston advocacy group of Better City’s annual Norman B. Leventhal Excellence in City Building awards.

Rockland Trust

Hanover-bsed Rockland Trust has hired David Semenza as its new vice president and commercial banking relationship manager on its nonprofit banking team. Most recently, was first vice president and team leader of Cambridge Trust’s nonprofits banking team.

Trinity Financial

James Keefe and Patrick Lee, both principals at affordable housing developer Trinity Financial, were given Distinguished Leader awards from Boston advocacy group A Better City as part of the group’s annual Norman B. Leventhal Excellence in City Building awards.