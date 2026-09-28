Boston-Area Home Prices See Slight Uptick

Greater Boston single-family home prices saw a slight increase in August, according to a new report from Redfin.

The Redfin Home Price Index in Boston increased 2.8 percent in August. The home price index is similar to the Case-Shiller Home Price Indices and measures how sale prices of homes have changed since their previous sale.

The median sales price of a single-family home in Massachusetts saw even slower levels of growth. Standing at $657,263, the median sales price grew only 1.1 percent in August.

The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman, has not published August home-sales data.

“Slowing price growth is good news for buyers because it means waiting for the right home is less likely to come with a rapidly rising price tag,” Redfin head of Economics Chen Zhao said in a statement. “Buyers can afford to be choosy and negotiate. Sellers should recognize that pricing too high in today’s market could mean their home sits on the market–and they may eventually have to cut the price. Pricing realistically from the start is a good way to attract attention.”

U.S. single-family home prices rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier in August 2026, according to the home price index. The median sales price grew by 2,2 percent year-over-year in August to $398,596.