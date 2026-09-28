Personnel File – No. 458

From new VPs to fresh project managers, see who’s been hired, promoted and honored in the Massachusetts real estate and banking industries. To submit your firm’s personnel news, email editorial@thewarrengroup.com.

Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty

Concord-based Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty announced it’s named Shelley Moore as vice president of growth, a newly created executive role. Moore was previously the residential brokerage’s director of business development while simultaneously also being one of its top-producing agents.

Beacon Bank

Boston-based Beacon Bank said it’s named Heidi VonAsch to manage its Medford branch.

Sen. Brendan Crighton

Sen. Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn) has been named Abundant Housing MA’s Legislator of the Year.

Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

Boston-based residential brokerage Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty announced that The Pinnacle Group, the Wellesley-based team headed by Elaine Bannigan, has switched its affiliation to it from Douglas Elliman.

Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies

The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, based in Cambridge, announced that Vincent Reina has been named the inaugural Nicolas P. and Joan B. Retsinas faculty director at the center, and a professor in practice at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union said it’s hired Stephanie Morneau as vice president of loan servicing. Morneau was previously vice president of retail loan production at First Seacoast Bank in Dover, New Hampshire.

The Procopio Companies

The Procopio Companies, a Middleton-based developer and construction firm, announced a slate of executive promotions and a new executive hire:

Bryan Vitale promoted to chief investment officer,

Samuelle Boyer promoted to vice president of people and workplace,

Greg Procopio named to the firm’s new executive vice president of operational excellence,

and PJ Lefort hired as senior vice president of property operations. Lefort joins from an unspecified property management and operations role at Veris Residential.

Senior Living Residences

Robert Larkin, founder of Braintree-based assisted living operator Senior Living Residences, was given the Massachusetts Assisted Living Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the association said.