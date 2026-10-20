Boston Celtics Add Total Mortgage Sponsorship

The Boston Celtics have added Total Mortgage as a sponsor of the franchise, as the team’s new “official mortgage partner.”

Total Mortgage was founded in 1997 by former loan officer John Walsh and is headquartered in Connecticut. It has now grown to more than 500 employees and is licensed across 46 states and Guam.

“As one of the few mortgage companies in the country proudly headquartered in New England, we are thrilled to align the Total Mortgage brand with the Boston Celtics, one of the most storied and successful franchises in all of sports,” Total Mortgage Chief Revenue Officer Christopher Affinito said in a statement. “From the very first conversation with the Celtics, we recognized right away that our organizations shared the same common values in giving back to the local communities and markets we serve. This partnership marks a monumental moment for Total Mortgage, and we truly believe this move will play a vital role in our continued success and our growth here in New England.”

With the new partnership, the two organizations are looking to create a campaign to raise funds for affordable housing. The “Home Assist” campaign will see Total Mortgage donate $18 for every Celtics assist during the 2026-2027 regular season in recognition of the franchise’s 18 championships. The funds will support Habitat for Humanity of Greater Boston, Inc.

The Celtics had 2,021 assists in the 2025-26 regular season.

“Total Mortgage has built a strong presence across New England and at the same time has maintained a clear commitment to the communities it serves,” Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics chief partnership officer, in a statement. “We see a real opportunity through this partnership to create meaningful programs for our fans and communities, including the Home Assist campaign, which will work towards supporting safe and affordable housing.”