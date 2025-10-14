Boston Developer Continues Medical Portfolio Expansion

Boston-based Sendero Capital expanded its medical property portfolio with the acquisition of a Woburn building anchored by Winchester Hospital.

Sendero Capital paid $31.55 million to acquire 200 Unicorn Park Drive, which is 100 percent leased. Excel Orthopedic Specialists occupies the remaining space in the 76,701 square-foot building.

The property previously traded for $26.15 million in 2013, when it was acquired by Unicorn Property Corp., an affiliate of Bentall Kennedy Corp.

CBRE’s health care capital markets team, along with Scott Dragos and Josh Kulak of CBRE’s Boston capital markets team, represented the seller.

In November 2023, Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon received a $75 million credit facility that was formed to target the medical property sector. The facility could facilitate up to $300 million in acquisitions in medical properties, the companies announced at the time.

In June 2024, Sendero Capital acquired the 65 Walnut St. medical office building in Wellesley for $24.3 million.