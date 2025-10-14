United Therapeutics Buys Lexington Clean Rooms Facility

A publicly traded life science company acquired a clean rooms facility in Lexington from Brammer Bio for $21.5 million.

United Therapeutics Corp. plans to use the new facility at 45 Hartwell Ave. to support clinical activities related to its organ programs, according to a statement. The company has organ research and development programs in Medford and Manchester, New Hampshire.

The 45 Hartwell Ave. facility was originally developed in 1961 and totals 49,880 square feet.

In October 2023, United Therapeutics acquired IVIVA Medical Inc., a spin-out from the Harvard Stem Cell Institute that is developing a printed matrix which improves kidney function.

The seller, Brammer Bio, acquired the property in 2018 for $18 million, and opened a clinical and commercial gene therapy manufacturing facility in 2019. The same year, Brammer Bio was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific for $1.7 billion.

United Therapeutics Corporation has headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland and North Carolina’s Research Triangle. In July, United Therapeutics reported second quarter revenues of $798.6 million, up 12 percent from the previous year.