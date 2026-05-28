Boston Landmarks Orders Delay of Brewery Demolition

Boston’s Landmarks Commission enacted a 90-day delay on demolition of a former Jamaica Plain brewery after hearing testimony from staff and the public about its historic significance.

Preservationists have sought to save the Eblana Brewery from the wrecking ball, citing the unique architecture of the main brewing building and a former bottling plant. In recent decades, the buildings at 117 and 123-127 Heath St. have fallen into disrepair amid failed and delayed redevelopment plans.

During a public hearing Tuesday, residents urged commissioners to halt the demolition under Article 85 of the zoning code. The process sets off a waiting period for buildings that meet one of several criteria for historical significance, while considering alternatives to demolition and providing additional opportunities for public comment.

Chelsea Blanchard, staff architect at the Office of Historic Preservation, said the buildings are historically significant under criteria established by the city.

The current owner, Triad Alpha Partners, acquired the property in 2013. Developer Peter Zagorianakos told commissioners that the main brewery had already been exposed to the elements for years, and continues to deteriorate. The company discussed a potential residential conversion at community meetings after the acquisition but has not filed redevelopment plans.

But some speakers blamed Triad Alpha Partners for failing to maintain the property, alleging safety hazards to the surrounding area.

Jeffrey Gonyeau, a historic preservation consultant, characterized the property’s recent history as “demolition by neglect.”

The property was home to the John R. Alley brewery, which produced Eblana Irish ale, prior to Prohibition. A previous owner proposed loft-style condominiums in 2005, but the project never moved forward.

The Landmarks Commission has 40 days following the hearing to issue a ruling on alternatives to demolition.