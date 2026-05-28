$174M Courthouse Project Begins in Framingham

Work is underway on the third collaboration between Finegold Alexander Architects and a Rhode Island construction company on a courthouse project in Massachusetts.

The $174 million Framingham Regional Justice Center is being built on Union Avenue, consolidating a Middlesex County District Court, Housing Court, Juvenile Court, Family and Probate Court and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office under one roof.

Dimeo Construction of Johnston, Rhode Island oversees the construction of the 3-story, 116,000-square-foot facility.

The project is located on Union Avenue at the former location of the Thomas Danforth building, which the city of Framingham transferred to the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance in January 2025.

Designed by Boston-based Finegold Alexander Architects, the all-electric building will include ground-source heat pumps, rooftop solar panels and low embodied carbon building materials.

Completion is scheduled for mid-2029.