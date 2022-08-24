Boston Realty Advisors Picks Newbury Street Address for New HQ

Commercial and residential brokerage Boston Realty Advisors is swapping its longtime Back Bay headquarters for a newly-acquired Newbury Street property.

The firm will relocate to 136 Newbury St. after acquiring the four-story, 8,530-square-foot building for $7.6 million from the previous owner-occupant, the School of Fashion Design.

BRA’s Advisors Living residential brokerage arm has added approximately 50 new sales agents since fall 2021, and will occupy the building’s retail space. The location will give it a prominent ground-floor location to market luxury properties, BRA said.

BRA plans to renovate the interior and add amenities to the 19th-century building, which was designed by architects H.B. Allen and Peabody and Stearns,

“We are a high-growth company creating a state-of-the-art space on vibrant Newbury Street,” Founder and Senior Partner Jason S. Weissman said in a statement.

Harbor One Bank provided $6.08 million in financing for the acquisition, according to a mortgage filed in the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds.

Founded in 2001, Boston Realty Advisors is currently headquartered at 745 Boylston St.