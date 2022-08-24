Former Eastern Bank SVP Joins Rockland Trust Executive Team

Dawn Mugford, a former senior vice president at Eastern Bank, has joined Rockland Trust Co.’s executive leadership team as chief risk officer.

Mugford, who will report to Rockland Trust CEO Chris Oddleifson, replaces Edward H. Seksay in a move the bank said was part of customary succession planning. Seksay continues in his other roles as Rockland Trust’s general counsel and as president and board chair of Rockland Trust’s charitable foundations, the bank said in a statement.

As CRO, Mugford will be responsible for the enterprise-wide monitoring, controls, measurement, and reporting of all major risk types, the statement said. She will also be responsible for expanding the bank’s existing enterprise risk management infrastructure.

“Dawn’s keen analytical skills, extensive experience, and innovative approach to risk management will help us build on the strong ERM infrastructure Rockland Trust has deeply invested in and worked diligently to evolve over the last five years,” Oddleifson said in the statement. “We are delighted to welcome her to the Bank and look forward to her contributions and leadership in this critical role.”

Mugford has more than two decades of senior leadership roles involving risk management, audit, and quality assurance in the financial services and insurance industries, the statement said.

Before joining Rockland Trust, Mugford spent nearly four years at Eastern Bank as senior vice president and director of operational risk management, corporate security and investigations. She has worked at UNUM Insurance as director of policies, procedures and quality review and at TD Bank as senior vice president and director of credit risk management. Mugford also spent more than 18 years at TD Bank’s parent company in Canada working on risk, audit, credit, portfolio review, and finance, as well as assisting with the due diligence of U.S. acquisitions.

“Rockland Trust has been able to develop and sustain an impressively disciplined risk management culture as it has grown into the over $20 billion bank it is today,” Mugford said in the statement. “I am proud to join that culture and contribute my experience and expertise to invest in and enhance the robust ERM foundation that the Bank has so thoughtfully created.”