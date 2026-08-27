Boston Sees Third-Largest Increase in New Listings

The Greater Boston metro has seen the third-largest increase in new listings across the country, according to a new report from Redfin.

Greater Boston saw a 9 percent increase in new listings year-over-year, according to economists at the listings portal and brokerage. There were 4,338 new listings during the four weeks ending on Aug. 23, the company said based on MLS data it aggregates.

“Buyers have an opportunity to get a deal done before the market potentially picks back up after Labor Day,” Redfin Head of Exonomics Research Chen Zhao said in a statement. “House hunters should consider homes that have been listed for several weeks; sellers of those homes may be willing to accept an offer under asking price, provide concessions like a mortgage-rate buydown or make repairs based on an inspection. Sellers should resist the urge to price based on what a neighbor got a year or two ago: Pricing a home correctly from the start can be the difference between attracting a serious buyer and lingering on the market.”

Nationally, there were 376,235 new listings. This was a 6 percent increase year-over-year and is the highest level of new listings since April.

Conversely, the number of pending sales has reached a recent low. With 307,830 sales pending, there was a 3.1 percent drop year-over-year, and now pending sales are at the lowest level since February.