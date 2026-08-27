BXP Buys Waltham Properties for $30M After Rezoning

BXP acquired a pair of office buildings in Waltham for a combined $30 million after officials approved rezoning for multifamily development.

The Boston-based office REIT paid $17 million for 860 Winter St. and $13 million for 870 Winter St., according to Middlesex County deeds.

BXP plans to build up to 2,000 apartments within three new zoning overlay districts in Waltham.

This month, the Waltham City Council overrode Mayor Jeannette McCarthy’s veto of rezoning for one of the districts, the Bay Colony Corporate Center on Winter Street.

Two other housing overlays were previously approved for undeveloped land at 1265 Main St., the former Polaroid campus, and Waltham Weston Corporate Center on Jones Road.

The 870 Winter St. property was home to Raytheon’s headquarters from 2003 until 2022, when the defense contractor relocated to Arlington, Virginia.

The 860 Winter St. property contains a 3-story, 200,270 square-foot building on a 28-acre parcel. The Massachusetts Medical Society acquired the property in 1999 for $3.8 million for its headquarters.

As of June 30, BXP’s nearly 4 million square-foot suburban Boston portfolio included 16 properties in Waltham. It broke ground on another residential redevelopment last year in Lexington, a 312-unit apartment complex at 17 Hartwell Ave.