The Gossip Report: Aug. 28, 2026

The longtime home of Marc Brown, the creator of the beloved children’s book and television series “Arthur,” takes the second spot in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. Brown created the book series in 1975, and while he and his wife Laurene Krasny Brown didn’t buy the Martha’s Vineyard home until 1988, it helped inspire some of the “Arthur” series, Brown told the Vineyard Gazette. Of the couple’s long-running project to renovate the property, Brown called the home “a piece of artwork” that he and his wife were passing on.
How we make the Gossip Report
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Aug. 8-14, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 25 Beacon St. #4, Boston
Price: $8,400,000
Buyer: Off-Island RT
Seller: 25Bsu4 LLC
Agent: Manny Sarkis and Megan Francese, Douglas Elliman – The Sarkis Team
Size: 3,578 square feet
Sold: 8/10/2026
2) 180 Pilot Hill Farm Road, Tisbury
Price: $6,400,000
Buyer: Drs Pilot Hill LLC
Seller: Laurene Brown and Marc Brown
Agent: Alexis Holden, Tea Lane Associates
Size: 3,707 square feet on 7.8 acres
Sold: 8/11/2026
3) 56 Cart Path Road, Weston
Price: $5,893,000
Buyer: Phoebi Mei
Seller: Xu Huang and Xiaoqing Yuan
Agent: Rose Hall, Blue Ocean Realty
Size: 7,047 square feet on 2.85 acres
Sold: 8/12/2026
4) 25 Kenilworth Road, Wellesley
Price: $5,696,375
Buyer: Erin Johnson and Keith Johnson
Seller: 25 Kenilworth RT
Agent: Debi Benoit, Katherine Miner and Laurin Shields, William Raveis
Size: 7,040 square feet on 0.6 acres
Sold: 8/13/2026
5) 65 Woodcliff Road, Wellesley
Price: $4,593,250
Buyer: Sarah F. Schegel and Ryan Soklaski
Seller: Chetan Tadvalkar and Laura Tadvalkar
Agent: Lisa Curlett, Maura Dolan and Tricia Parmele, Compass
Size: 7,012 square feet on 0.75 acres
Sold: 8/13/2026