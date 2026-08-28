The Gossip Report: Aug. 28, 2026

The longtime home of Marc Brown, the creator of the beloved children’s book and television series “Arthur,” takes the second spot in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. Brown created the book series in 1975, and while he and his wife Laurene Krasny Brown didn’t buy the Martha’s Vineyard home until 1988, it helped inspire some of the “Arthur” series, Brown told the Vineyard Gazette. Of the couple’s long-running project to renovate the property, Brown called the home “a piece of artwork” that he and his wife were passing on.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Aug. 8-14, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $8,400,000

Buyer: Off-Island RT

Seller: 25Bsu4 LLC

Agent: Manny Sarkis and Megan Francese, Douglas Elliman – The Sarkis Team

Size: 3,578 square feet

Sold: 8/10/2026

Price: $6,400,000

Buyer: Drs Pilot Hill LLC

Seller: Laurene Brown and Marc Brown

Agent: Alexis Holden, Tea Lane Associates

Size: 3,707 square feet on 7.8 acres

Sold: 8/11/2026

Price: $5,893,000

Buyer: Phoebi Mei

Seller: Xu Huang and Xiaoqing Yuan

Agent: Rose Hall, Blue Ocean Realty

Size: 7,047 square feet on 2.85 acres

Sold: 8/12/2026

Price: $5,696,375

Buyer: Erin Johnson and Keith Johnson

Seller: 25 Kenilworth RT

Agent: Debi Benoit, Katherine Miner and Laurin Shields, William Raveis

Size: 7,040 square feet on 0.6 acres

Sold: 8/13/2026

Price: $4,593,250

Buyer: Sarah F. Schegel and Ryan Soklaski

Seller: Chetan Tadvalkar and Laura Tadvalkar

Agent: Lisa Curlett, Maura Dolan and Tricia Parmele, Compass

Size: 7,012 square feet on 0.75 acres

Sold: 8/13/2026