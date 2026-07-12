Boston’s Greenway Stakeholders Are Stepping Up

The recent excitement about the world seeing Boston as a dynamic, fun place again is not happening by accident. The renewed energy, increased tourism and positive experiences from our World Cup visitors are happening because the public sector, nonprofits and the private sector worked together to be ready for the crowds.

In one specific part of downtown Boston, on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, we can see the benefits of business community and state government united on specific goals that is delivering upgrades and enhances the reputation of downtown Boston as the premier place to be.

Whether people are walking the Freedom Trail, visiting the Tall Ships or taking the train to a FIFA World Cup match, people will experience Boston while they are traveling through the Greenway. This corridor is also home to many large office and residential buildings, and the edges of the North End, Wharf District and Chinatown.

These parks were created by the Central Artery Tunnel project, but they have become one of downtown Boston’s greatest assets for office workers, neighborhood residents and tourists to the city.

The Greenway’s Four Heroes

This area’s current success is largely the result of a partnership between the nonprofit Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, MassDOT, the city of Boston and the additional financial assistance provided by the Greenway Business Improvement District.

Nine years ago, private-sector business leaders and member organizations of A Better City worked to create the Greenway BID as a way of keeping the MassDOT and state government invested in these parks. The properties within the BID district agreed to additional assessments on top of property tax bills to contribute $1.6 million each year for the parks, as long as MassDOT and the city of Boston both contribute funds towards park maintenance needs.

But business hoped to go beyond the standard operating costs of trash removal and keeping the grass green. The Greenway BID is designed to generate money for new enhancement projects that upgrade the park and public spaces. This approach keeps the park as a first-class destination and helps the Greenway reach its potential.

In recent years, the BID board of directors approved funding for winter lighting, wooden park benches, temporary festivals and expanded public art exhibits. This summer marks the completion of the largest enhancement upgrade, which addressed infrastructure needs that were abandoned decades ago during the middle of the Central Artery Tunnel project.

Adding What Was Left Out

In the Wharf District parks between Summer Street and the area near Seaport Boulevard, the original plans for the Greenway called for a large greenhouse to be built, called the Garden Under Glass.

State officials abandoned this plan during the Big Dig due to cost overruns in the tunnel elements of the project, and the park areas were built with simple gravel paths and without any electrical connections to support proper lighting. These park areas actually did turn into special urban spaces, but without any lighting and electricity, they gave a dark, uncomfortable feeling at night.

The BID understood the potential benefits of adding electricity and creating fully accessible pathways and funded the design phase of this project. This led to an agreement with MassDOT, where the BID would also pay for a new irrigation system and some construction costs, but MassDOT would support the installation of new lighting infrastructure and modern pathways.

This project was now completed – just in time for the Tall Ships and the July 4th celebration – and it transforms the Wharf District parks into brighter, safer, and more welcoming public space.

BID Taking the Initiative

The BID is also stepping forward to cover some of the unique costs of this historic summer that would ordinarily be provided by the public sector, but will ensure the Greenway remains safe, clean, and welcoming for the crowds.

Without any coercion or negotiation, the BID took the initiative to support additional trash removal, temporary bathrooms and the placement of large granite stones that improve public safety for pedestrians in the walkways.

Paying for porta-potties and their regular maintenance and cleaning cost is not exciting, nor is it the top choice of any business improvement district, but it shows the BID is committed to delivering a high-quality experience for people visiting the Greenway.

The partnership between the Greenway BID, the public sector and the Greenway Conservancy is working and creating great value for the entire region. Most people who walk through the parks this summer will not wonder who paid for the pathways or the costs to keep the parks clean, but what they will notice is a special, welcoming experience and help solidify the growing appreciation for downtown Boston.

Tom Ryan is senior advisor at A Better City and the Executive Director of the Greenway BID.