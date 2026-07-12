Hot Property: Columbia Crossing

What: Columbia Crossing

Where: 568-574 Columbia Road, Dorchester

Owner: POAH and Dorchester Bay Community Development Corp.

Built: 2026-2028

A former bank property in Dorchester’s Uphams Corner is being redeveloped as 48 affordable apartments, exhibition and commercial space by a pair of local developers.

Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) and Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corp. held a groundbreaking June 29 for their Columbia Crossing development.

Designed by Stull & Lee and Moody Nolan, a new apartment building is rising in a parking lot behind the former Dorchester Savings Bank, and will remain under the ownership of the community land trust arm of the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative, DNI 5 Inc.

The 78,000-square-foot project includes 3,500 square feet of commercial space. The former bank hall will be refurbished and expanded into exhibition space for a nonprofit arts organization at below-market rent.

They Said It:

“By integrating permanently affordable homes with dedicated arts space on community-owned land, Columbia Crossing proves that affordability, cultural identity, and community ownership aren’t competing priorities. They are the standard for what community-driven development should look like in Boston.”

— Kimberly Lyle, CEO, Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corp.