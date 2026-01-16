BPDA Approves 534 Hotel Rooms in Allston, South Boston

Travelers and conventioneers could receive new lodging options from a pair of hotel developments approved in Allston and South Boston totaling 534 rooms.

The owners of the Element and Aloft hotels received approval for a 160,000 square-foot project at 371-401 D St. from the Boston Planning & Development Agency board on Thursday.

The 14-story, 160,000 square-foot hotel would replace a parking lot and storage area. Representing developer DGH Hotel Partners, attorney Joseph Hanley said the 438-room hotel will offer moderate room rates and address the need for additional hotels near the Menino Convention and Exhibition Center.

The entire site is leased from the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.

Mark Rosenshein of Boston-based owner project manager Trademark Partners said the owners have yet to select a hotel brand.

In Allston, City Realty Group received BPDA approval for a 7-story, 96-room hotel at 393 Cambridge St. The project also will require approval from the Zoning Board of Appeal for five variances and a conditional use permit.

The project would replace an auto parts store on the 0.19-acre parcel, and is the first approved under Boston’s Net Zero Carbon zoning code.

At its January meeting, the BPDA board approved five developments totaling 457,987 square feet, including 119 housing units.

Phase one of the Rogerson-Beaufort project would create 41 income-restricted senior housing units and renovate and replace a 66-bed memory care facility at 434 Jamaicaway.

At 1954 Commonwealth Ave. in Brighton, a three-family home will be converted into a 5-story building including 26 home ownership condominiums.

And at 841 Morton St. in Mattapan, a gas station will be redeveloped as a 5-story building including 52 housing units.