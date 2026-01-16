The Gossip Report: Jan. 16, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is nearly alone on an island, accessed by a private causeway. Its dramatic views overlooking a salt marsh and Cohasset Harbor seem more Cape Cod-like than Greater Boston-like – and they’re enhanced with two levels of glass-walled balconies, plus a roof deck. But they still required a significant cut from its $7.3 million list prince in June 2024, and an offer of seller financing to move.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Dec. 27, 2025 to Jan. 2, 2026.
1) 12–18 Priscilla Beach Road, Plymouth
Price: $13,000,000
Buyer: Bense FT
Seller: GFJ RT and JCM Plymouth Acquisitions IV LLC
Size: 9,887 square feet on 0.83 acres
Sold: 1/2/2026
2) 1 Weetamo Road, Nantucket
Price: $8,995,500
Buyer: Ruffland Farms LLC
Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Agent: David Callahan, William Raveis Nantucket
Size: 5,124 square feet on 1.17 acres
Sold: 12/31/2025
3) 111 Walker St., Weston
Price: $9,575,000
Buyer: Wm Meadow NT
Seller: Phillip T. Meikle and Suzanne Nash
Size: 5,768 square feet on 2.02 acres
Sold: 12/31/2025
4) 45 Pleasant St., Nantucket
Price: $5,170,000
Buyer: Alanad LLC
Seller: Keem Caloma Prop LLC
Agent: Lisa Winn and Mary Taaffe, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 5,432 square feet on 0.13 acres
Sold: 12/30/2025
5) 24 Wood Island Road, Scituate
Price: $5,000,000
Buyer: David J Firstenberg RET
Seller: John D. Mendlein
Agent: Jen Palmer, Coldwell Banker – Scituate
Size: 6,700 square feet on 8.58 acres
Sold: 12/30/2025