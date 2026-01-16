The Gossip Report: Jan. 16, 2026

By James Sanna | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Jan 16, 2026 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Photo courtesy of the town of Scituate assessor's office

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is nearly alone on an island, accessed by a private causeway. Its dramatic views overlooking a salt marsh and Cohasset Harbor seem more Cape Cod-like than Greater Boston-like – and they’re enhanced with two levels of glass-walled balconies, plus a roof deck. But they still required a significant cut from its $7.3 million list prince in June 2024, and an offer of seller financing to move.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Dec. 27, 2025 to Jan. 2, 2026.

 

 

1) 1218 Priscilla Beach Road, Plymouth

Price: $13,000,000
Buyer: Bense FT
Seller: GFJ RT and JCM Plymouth Acquisitions IV LLC
Size: 9,887 square feet on 0.83 acres
Sold: 1/2/2026

 

2) 1 Weetamo Road, Nantucket

Price: $8,995,500
Buyer: Ruffland Farms LLC
Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Agent: David Callahan, William Raveis Nantucket
Size: 5,124 square feet on 1.17 acres
Sold: 12/31/2025

 

3) 111 Walker St., Weston

Price: $9,575,000
Buyer: Wm Meadow NT
Seller: Phillip T. Meikle and Suzanne Nash
Size: 5,768 square feet on 2.02 acres
Sold: 12/31/2025

 

4) 45 Pleasant St., Nantucket

Price: $5,170,000
Buyer: Alanad LLC
Seller: Keem Caloma Prop LLC
Agent: Lisa Winn and Mary Taaffe, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 5,432 square feet on 0.13 acres
Sold: 12/30/2025

 

5) 24 Wood Island Road, Scituate

Price: $5,000,000
Buyer: David J Firstenberg RET
Seller: John D. Mendlein
Agent: Jen Palmer, Coldwell Banker – Scituate
Size: 6,700 square feet on 8.58 acres
Sold: 12/30/2025

 

BT Nextdoor

The Gossip Report: Jan. 16, 2026

by James Sanna time to read: 1 min
Banking & Lending Walpole Co-Operative Bank Names New President and …
BT Nextdoor BPDA Approves 534 Hotel Rooms in Allston, South Bo…
0