The Gossip Report: Jan. 16, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is nearly alone on an island, accessed by a private causeway. Its dramatic views overlooking a salt marsh and Cohasset Harbor seem more Cape Cod-like than Greater Boston-like – and they’re enhanced with two levels of glass-walled balconies, plus a roof deck. But they still required a significant cut from its $7.3 million list prince in June 2024, and an offer of seller financing to move.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Dec. 27, 2025 to Jan. 2, 2026.

Price: $13,000,000

Buyer: Bense FT

Seller: GFJ RT and JCM Plymouth Acquisitions IV LLC

Size: 9,887 square feet on 0.83 acres

Sold: 1/2/2026

Price: $8,995,500

Buyer: Ruffland Farms LLC

Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Agent: David Callahan, William Raveis Nantucket

Size: 5,124 square feet on 1.17 acres

Sold: 12/31/2025

Price: $9,575,000

Buyer: Wm Meadow NT

Seller: Phillip T. Meikle and Suzanne Nash

Size: 5,768 square feet on 2.02 acres

Sold: 12/31/2025

Price: $5,170,000

Buyer: Alanad LLC

Seller: Keem Caloma Prop LLC

Agent: Lisa Winn and Mary Taaffe, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 5,432 square feet on 0.13 acres

Sold: 12/30/2025

Price: $5,000,000

Buyer: David J Firstenberg RET

Seller: John D. Mendlein

Agent: Jen Palmer, Coldwell Banker – Scituate

Size: 6,700 square feet on 8.58 acres

Sold: 12/30/2025